Kimberly E. Delles
1985 - 2020
Kimberly E. Delles, 35 of Aurora passed away Saturday August 29, 2020. She was born February 28, 1985 in Aurora, IL, daughter of Kurt and Renae (Dettmer) Delles. Kim attended Waldo Middle School, East Aurora High School and Aurora University where she received her Masters Degree in social work; putting her knowledge to use with Timberline Knolls, Footprints and many other social work agencies. She was a supporter of both the East Aurora Tomcats and the Chicago Cubs. She is survived by her parents, 3 brothers; Matthew, Nathan and Sheriton. 2 nieces; Kayleigh and Adaleena, 1 nephew Cameron, and many other relatives. Family will be receiving guests Friday September 4, 2020 from 4pm to 8 pm at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway, 1120 S. Broadway. Funeral services will be private . We are asking all who enter the funeral home to wear a mask and practice social distancing, and that all NON family members pay their respects for only a few minutes and then exit the funeral home in a timely manner. For guestbook and directions visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196


Published in Beacon News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
September 1, 2020
So Sorry for your loss.
Atticus Melissa & Harper DelJonson
Family
September 1, 2020
Mannnn, this one hurts.. we haven't seen each other in a while,but that doesn't take away from the fact that you were one of my very best friends that I've ever had in my life... That laugh of yours is something that I could never forget ♥I remember when I used to work with you and your mom at the concession stands, and when we used to go help her clean The office buildings, and working at garios's Pizza with you guys, to taking your dog outside on walks along with my twin sisters,sitting in your room playing with beanie babies listening to the usher CD.. lol.. Or downstairs in your basement on your computer, we've been through a lot together most of them all good memories... I'm sorry that we didn't get a chance to catch up.. my heart breaks and I will always hold a piece of you special to my heart.. rest up beautiful!!!
Amberly Smith
Friend
September 1, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Teresa Torres
Friend
September 1, 2020
My heart hurts for you Kurt and Renea. God sure give you a beautiful gift when he give you Kim. Kim was a big sister to my Ruth in more ways then one. She was always there for her. But what I will remember best is that wonderful laugh and smile of hers. May God wrap his arms around your family at this time.
Malinda Gonzalez
Friend
September 1, 2020
Kim was a good soul who helped many. Praying to the God of All Comfort for help and healing for her family and friends.
Tom Siebert
Friend
September 1, 2020
We met at East Aurora. She was my basketball and softball teammate. We attended Young Life together. She was always so nice to me. I will forever miss her.
Hiraida Morales
Friend
September 1, 2020
My deepest sympathy and condolences to the loved ones of Kimberly To all of her family, all of her friends, to every single person that she had ever come in contact with and affected their lives... I pray for you and hope your pain lessens as time passes. I personally loved her more than I had ever loved another human being. I will keep my Cornbread forever in my heart. My friend, my confidant, my soul sister, my love.
Jessica Wilhelm
Friend
September 1, 2020
I am so blessed to have met Kim at church camp about 9 years ago. Any time spent with Kim was a good time! She was full of life and she always kept it real. You never had to pretend around Kim and you knew she never pretended either. I regret not getting together with her more often and I will miss her greatly! Praying for her family and friends as they go through this difficult time.
Joslyn Imthurn
September 1, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Jennifer Wagner&Family
Friend
September 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joanne Brey
Friend
September 1, 2020
The Scheiber Family
Family
September 1, 2020
My heart goes out to the Delles family. I pray His peace, love and comfort over you all. May God hold you all in His arms. My love and prayers for you all. So sorry for your loss. She’s a beautiful soul and may her legacy live on.
Nancy Herron
Friend
August 31, 2020
May God Bless you family. She was such a happy little girl. And from all the pictures I have serm she grew up to be a wonderful happy young lady also. She is know an angel
Cindy marsh
Friend
