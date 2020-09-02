Kimberly E. Delles, 35 of Aurora passed away Saturday August 29, 2020. She was born February 28, 1985 in Aurora, IL, daughter of Kurt and Renae (Dettmer) Delles. Kim attended Waldo Middle School, East Aurora High School and Aurora University where she received her Masters Degree in social work; putting her knowledge to use with Timberline Knolls, Footprints and many other social work agencies. She was a supporter of both the East Aurora Tomcats and the Chicago Cubs. She is survived by her parents, 3 brothers; Matthew, Nathan and Sheriton. 2 nieces; Kayleigh and Adaleena, 1 nephew Cameron, and many other relatives. Family will be receiving guests Friday September 4, 2020 from 4pm to 8 pm at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway, 1120 S. Broadway. Funeral services will be private . We are asking all who enter the funeral home to wear a mask and practice social distancing, and that all NON family members pay their respects for only a few minutes and then exit the funeral home in a timely manner. For guestbook and directions visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
630-897-1196