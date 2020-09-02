Mannnn, this one hurts.. we haven't seen each other in a while,but that doesn't take away from the fact that you were one of my very best friends that I've ever had in my life... That laugh of yours is something that I could never forget ♥I remember when I used to work with you and your mom at the concession stands, and when we used to go help her clean The office buildings, and working at garios's Pizza with you guys, to taking your dog outside on walks along with my twin sisters,sitting in your room playing with beanie babies listening to the usher CD.. lol.. Or downstairs in your basement on your computer, we've been through a lot together most of them all good memories... I'm sorry that we didn't get a chance to catch up.. my heart breaks and I will always hold a piece of you special to my heart.. rest up beautiful!!!

Amberly Smith

Friend