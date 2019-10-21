|
L. Ann Robert, age 93, passed away peacefully at home on October 12, 2019. She was born August 29, 1926 in South Bend, IN to the late Sigmund and Mary (Putek) Petzke. She was married to Andre M. Robert who preceded her in death in 2011. Ann was talented and artistic in so many ways. She was always very stylish and an excellent seamstress. She could copy the latest fashions using only her eye for design and her sewing machine. She loved cooking and entertaining, turning out many gourmet meals. Her talent also extended to decorating and making things beautiful. Even her handwriting was elegant! Ann is survived by two brothers, Richard (Elaine) Petzke and Robert (Maureen) Petzke as well as many nieces and nephews. Her only sister, Helen Fishburn, preceded her in death in 1985. Ann and Andre will be interred together at the Marywood Catholic Cemetery in Aurora during a private service.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 21, 2019