Lacie L. McCoy, 82, of Montgomery, IL passed away on February 1, 2020. He was born on January 28, 1938 in Wise County, Virginia the son of James L. and Mary E. McCoy. Lacie worked for CW Transport for many years and eventually retired from Crown Disposal after many years of dedicated service. He enjoyed fishing and loved his horses. He was known for telling a good story and was quite the jokester. He especially loved his time spent with family and he will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife Margaret; son, John (Kay) McCoy; grandchildren, Sara (James) Maxwell, Brooke McCoy, Josh Price, Jessica (Lindsey) McCoy, and Jorden and Taylor McCoy; great-grandchildren Kayden James and Maya Maxwell; and sister Betty Hartness. He is also survived by special nephews, Frank (Cathy) McCoy and Tim (Janet) Joy as well as many other nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Norman McCoy and daughter Doris McCoy; brothers Chester, James "Red" and Floyd McCoy; and sisters; Kate Burger, Mag McCoy and Rachel Joy. Family will be receiving guests on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 5, 2020