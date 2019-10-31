|
|
LaDaune Lowber Trierweiler, age 68 of Yorkville, IL passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 14, 1951 in Omaha, NE the daughter of George H. and LaDaune (Bahr) Lowber.
LaDaune was a 1969 graduate of Oswego High School in Oswego, IL. She began her career at Fermilab National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia, IL first as a secretary, later as an administrative assistant, and retiring after 43 years of service as the Financial Finance Manager. LaDaune was an avid reader who also enjoyed flower gardening, roller coasters and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.
LaDaune is survived by her daughter, LaDaune Washburn of Yorkville, IL; her grandchildren, Ryan Washburn of Plainfield, IL, Shane Washburn and Taylor Janes both of Yorkville, IL; her sister, Linn Greenman of Montgomery, IL; her niece, Kelly Greenman Clark of Flora, IL; her nephew, Randy Greenman of Eau Claire, WI; and her dear friends, Ed and Dee Trierweiler.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George H. and LaDaune Lowber.
LaDaune's family would like to offer a special thank you to Harvest In-Home Care and Seasons Hospice.
Friends may visit from 12:00 PM until 4:30 PM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 N. Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:30 PM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL. Interment will be private.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019