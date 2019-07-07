Laron J. Hafenrichter, 49 years old of Maple Park IL, passed away unexpectedly at home on June 25, 2019. He is survived by his parents Dalman and Inez; siblings Lohman of Warrenville SC, Laurice (Dennis) Wall of Ownings Mills MD, Lissene (Jeff) Witt of Round Lake Beach IL; several beloved nieces and nephews; dear aunts, uncles, cousins and fellow musicians.



Laron was born on May 12, 1970 in Geneva IL and lived all of his life in Northern IL. He received a Bachelor of Music degree from University of Illinois, and most recently has been the pianist at Hope Anglican Church in Elburn IL. He also performed with several musical groups in the area, including but not limited to the DeKalb Municipal Band, Kishwaukee Concert Band, and Jazz in Progress. He also had a passion for the great outdoors, and enjoyed fishing, cooking, gardening, woodworking, and the company of his sweet rescued cat, Amelia Pond. He was a man of sincere and earnest faith and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Family and friends are invited to celebrate Laron's life at a memorial service at Congregational Church on route 47 in Elburn, IL at 7:00 pm on July 11th, with Rev. David Kletzing officiating.



"I am going there to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am." John 14:2-3 Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 7, 2019