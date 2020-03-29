|
|
Larry Burgo, 68, of North Aurora, passed away on March 19, 2020. He was born September 16, 1951 in Chicago, Il, the son of the late Paul and Martha Burgo. Survivors include his wife, Kathy and sons, Dominic (Jenny) Burgo and Anthony Burgo. A funeral mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. For further information, call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 29, 2020