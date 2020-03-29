Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Funeral Mass
To be announced at a later date
At a later date
Larry Burgo Obituary
Larry Burgo, 68, of North Aurora, passed away on March 19, 2020. He was born September 16, 1951 in Chicago, Il, the son of the late Paul and Martha Burgo. Survivors include his wife, Kathy and sons, Dominic (Jenny) Burgo and Anthony Burgo. A funeral mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. For further information, call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 29, 2020
