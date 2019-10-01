|
Larry E. Fullmer, Sr., 79, of Aurora, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was born on January 21, 1940 in Maynard, Iowa, the son of Clarence and Viola Fullmer.
Larry retired from Caterpillar and was a proud U.A.W. member for 30 years. He served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1958-1964. Larry was involved with scouting for many years and was a Scoutmaster for Troop 30 out of Lincoln School in Aurora.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Bonnie Fullmer; his children, Larry (Wanda) Fullmer, Jr, Tammy (Mike Cowen) Nelson and Thomas (Tammy) Fullmer; his grandchildren, Brittany Nelson, Erin Fullmer, Kayla Huss, Lance Fullmer, Zachary Fullmer, Trever Nelson and Kelsey Fullmer; his greatgrandson, Weston Fullmer and his sisters, Sherry Purcell and Suzanne Behr.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Kelly Fullmer.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 4-8 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL with his funeral service on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11 A.M. also at The Healy Chapel, Aurora. Interment will be private at Lincoln Memorial Park.
For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 1, 2019