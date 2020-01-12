|
Larry I. Hagerman, 73, of Aurora, passed away on January 7th, after a short illness. He was born in North Aurora on December 9, 1946. He served in the U.S. Army for 2 years.
For much of his career he was in the retail field of Menswear. Subsequent to this, he was a driver for Heartland Blood Center for 19 years. He was passionate about delivering blood to help save lives.
He was in the Big Brother program for many years, volunteered for the Fox Valley Crisis Line and the Master Gardener Program.
He had a zest for life, living it to the fullest through simple pleasures. He will be remembered for his generosity to all, helping anyone in need and for his love for family.
He is survived by his sister, Valerie (Dan) Wegehaupt of Oswego; three nephews, Evan (Zoe) Wegehaupt of Yorkville; Nate Wegehaupt of Oswego; Brian Gette of Aurora and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira & Sylvia Hagerman and a sister, Bonnie Hagerman.
Visitation will be at First Presbyterian Church, 325 E. Downer Pl. Aurora IL from 4pm-6:30 pm on Friday, January 17th with a Memorial Service at 6:30 pm.
In lieu of sending flowers, donations may be made to Fox Valley Crisis Line 528 S. Batavia Ave. Batavia IL 60510
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 12, 2020