Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Youngren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Roland Youngren

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Larry Roland Youngren Obituary
On March 31, 2019 Lt. Col. (Ret) Larry R. Youngren passed away at the age of 86. Larry was born on September 4, 1932 in Aurora IL. to Roland and Georgia (Shoger) Youngren. He entered the Air Force in 1952 and was commissioned as a pilot in 1954. He retired from the Air Force in 1973. During his time in the Air Force, he served two tours in Vietnam and one in Korea. He also had the privilege of spending 3 years in Australia. Upon retirement from the Air Force, he began his second career in Washington DC with the FAA, which he retired from in 1994.On April 21, 1956 he married Patricia Ann McDermott. They raised two daughters, Sandi and Shayla. Larry was very involved in his community, holding offices with his neighborhood HOA and the local Exchange Club. Larry was very passionate about Habitat for Humanity and the Toys for Tots programs and spent many hours crafting wooden toys for the children. He loved to garden and took pride in his beautiful backyard.Larry was preceded in death by his father, Roland, and his mother, Georgia. He is survived by his wife, Patricia and his two children, Sandi Cavell and Shayla (Joe) Frank. his grandchildren, Richard Cavell, Ashley Guba and Katie Guba.A Memorial service will be held at a future date. If desired, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Support Network 660 Tamiami Trail N Suite 21, Naples, FL 34102
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.