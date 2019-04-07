On March 31, 2019 Lt. Col. (Ret) Larry R. Youngren passed away at the age of 86. Larry was born on September 4, 1932 in Aurora IL. to Roland and Georgia (Shoger) Youngren. He entered the Air Force in 1952 and was commissioned as a pilot in 1954. He retired from the Air Force in 1973. During his time in the Air Force, he served two tours in Vietnam and one in Korea. He also had the privilege of spending 3 years in Australia. Upon retirement from the Air Force, he began his second career in Washington DC with the FAA, which he retired from in 1994.On April 21, 1956 he married Patricia Ann McDermott. They raised two daughters, Sandi and Shayla. Larry was very involved in his community, holding offices with his neighborhood HOA and the local Exchange Club. Larry was very passionate about Habitat for Humanity and the Toys for Tots programs and spent many hours crafting wooden toys for the children. He loved to garden and took pride in his beautiful backyard.Larry was preceded in death by his father, Roland, and his mother, Georgia. He is survived by his wife, Patricia and his two children, Sandi Cavell and Shayla (Joe) Frank. his grandchildren, Richard Cavell, Ashley Guba and Katie Guba.A Memorial service will be held at a future date. If desired, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Support Network 660 Tamiami Trail N Suite 21, Naples, FL 34102 Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary