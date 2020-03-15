|
Larry Walkling, 72, of Aurora, IL passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Rush Copley Medical Center. He was born June 24, 1947 in Sandwich, IL, the son of Alfred and Luella (Diveley) Walkling. Larry proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, receiving the Silver Star among other awards. He was machinist with Richard Wilcox Co. for over 38 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, lottery tickets but most of all spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jacqueline; 3 sons, Andrew Britton, Dean Britton and Brian (Crystal) Britton; 1 daughter, Sandra Buerer; 1 sister, Linda (Eddie) Newberry; 8 grandchildren, Jennifer (Robyn) Narney, Jamie, Timothy, Jackie, Josh, Briana, Andrew Jr. and Jacob; 4 great grandchildren, Landon, Knox, Jayce and Levi; 1 niece, Angela Newberry (Lynette Money) and 1 great nephew, Ethan. Family will be receiving guests Monday March 16, 2020 from 3pm until time of service at 7pm at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery. For guestbook and directions, visit, www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 15, 2020