Laura Cox-Heise, 70, of Somonauk, IL passed away after a long struggle with cancer on June 14, 2019 in the company of her immediate family. Born in Aurora, IL to Patrick and Yvonne Cox on September 25, 1948. She attended Sacred Heart School and Madonna High School. For several years, she was employed at the Kane County Courthouse in Geneva and later was employed by Dr. Rubenstein in Aurora and Dr. Hatcher in Yorkville. Laura's greatest joy in life was being a mother to her daughter, Lauren, and being married to her high school sweetheart, Tom Heise.

She will be remembered for her bold personality, love of celebrations, and willingness to help and comfort others in any way possible. Laura made friends easily and many were lifelong. She loved gardening and flowers, decorating, sewing, also any and all sports. She loved football, both college and professional, her favorite being the Chicago Bears and Oregon Ducks. She also loved travelling, one of her favorites was Door County Wisconsin every year.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Heise; her daughter, Lauren (Mike Thomas) Heise; her grandson, Eric Thomas of Clearwater, FL; her mother, Yvonne Cox of Sandwich, IL; her brother Pat (Janice) Cox of Yorkville, IL; her sister, Leslie (Gary) Fatland; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Patrick Cox.

In accordance with Laura's wishes, there will be no services. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com

Turner-Eighner Funeral Homes at 13160 Rt. 34 W ~ PO Box 404 in Somonauk, IL 60552 815-498-2363



Published in Beacon News on Jun. 14, 2020.
