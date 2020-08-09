Laurie Ann Houser (Bentley), 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home in Aurora, IL on Monday, July 20, 2020 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Aurora, IL on February 16, 1957 to Barbara (McCabe) and Kenneth Bentley. Laurie graduated from East Aurora High School in 1975. Laurie married Mark Houser of Aurora, IL on November 29, 1980 at First Presbyterian Church in Aurora, IL. She worked for Marmion Academy, Dreyer Medical and lastly, she retired from the Illinois Hospital Association in January 2020 after 13 years of service as a Claims Examiner. She loved to travel with her husband and kids throughout her life and looked forward too many more travel adventures in her retirement. She loved going to see the Chicago White Sox play. She was a supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Laurie was baptized into the Latter-Day Saints (Mormon) religion on November 4, 2006 in Naperville, IL. She enjoyed serving the Lord and working with the kids in church. Laurie played a perfect Mrs. Clause alongside her husband Mark as Santa, she truly loved playing the part and making everyone happy each year. Laurie is survived by her Loving Husband Mark Houser, Aurora, IL. Children Nicole Houser, Tacoma, WA. And Nathan (Valerie) Houser, Orion, IL. Grandchildren Liam and Lily Houser, Orion, IL. Parents Father Kenneth (Linda) Bentley, Bella Vista, AR. Mother Barbara McCabe, Oswego, IL. Siblings Sherri (Bentley) (Bill) Klimpke, Amboy, IL. Kimberly (Bentley) Bradshaw, Waterman, IL. Kathleen McCabe, Boulder Hill, IL. Alongside many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and beloved cat Blackie and Midnight. Proceeded in death by her Grandparents and her other beloved animals, Dogs Rex and Rosie and cats Bumper, Tommie-O and Sami. Laurie is being cremated and will be held by her kids Nicole and Nathan. No memorial service will be held as Laurie got to say goodbye to those that loved her in person in Hospice at home before she went to be with the Lord. In Lieu of Flowers Laurie wished Donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
which was dear to her heart. Thank you to everyone for your love and support during this difficult time and those that got to stop bye to share memories and say goodbye to Laurie in the short time she had left here. Thank you to the LDS members who offered Blessings and everything else you have done for our family. "It's hard to turn the page when you know someone won't be in the next chapter, but the story must go on." By Thomas Wilder