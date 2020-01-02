Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Rivers Edge Fellowship Church
71 Boulder Hill Pass
Montgomery, IL
1953 - 2019
Laurie Plant Obituary
Laurie L. Plant, 66, of Aurora, IL passed away on December 28, 2019. She was born on December 26, 1953. Laurie was a longtime employee of Target and retired after many years of dedicated service. She loved to paint and read but above all things she enjoyed spending time with her family the most.

She is survived by her loving husband Thomas; daughter Meagan (Jamie) Fox; granddaughters, Haley (Orian Steiner) Oost and Jaycee Gruenke, 1 great-grandchild and sister, Paulette (Tim) Hartman. Five stepchildren and many other dear relatives also survive her.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Rivers Edge Fellowship Church, 71 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery, IL 60538. Interment will be private.

For directions and online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 2, 2020
