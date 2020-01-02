|
Laurie L. Plant, 66, of Aurora, IL passed away on December 28, 2019. She was born on December 26, 1953. Laurie was a longtime employee of Target and retired after many years of dedicated service. She loved to paint and read but above all things she enjoyed spending time with her family the most.
She is survived by her loving husband Thomas; daughter Meagan (Jamie) Fox; granddaughters, Haley (Orian Steiner) Oost and Jaycee Gruenke, 1 great-grandchild and sister, Paulette (Tim) Hartman. Five stepchildren and many other dear relatives also survive her.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Rivers Edge Fellowship Church, 71 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery, IL 60538. Interment will be private.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 2, 2020