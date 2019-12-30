Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Paw Paw United Methodist Church
370 Wiley Ave.
Paw Paw, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
6:00 PM
Paw Paw United Methodist Church
370 Wiley Ave.
Paw Paw, IL
View Map
LaVerne Raymond Thompson Jr.


1962 - 2019
LaVerne Raymond Thompson Jr., 57, of Compton, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, surrounded by family and friends, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Vern was born August 19, 1962 in Aurora, the son of LaVerne Sr. and Judy (Stauffer) Thompson. He married Gail Wiley on May 31, 2013.

Vern is survived by his wife, Gail Wiley Thompson; children, Emily (Jesse) Morgan, Tim (Megan) Thompson, and Katie (Patrick) Thompson; step-children, Chris (Kristin) Beyers and Jen Beyers; grandchildren, Timmy Thompson, Lola Thompson, and Eugene Morgan; step-grandchildren, Augustus Gererd Beyers, Llewyn James Burke, and one on the way, Charolette Beyers; siblings, Paul (Trena) Thompson, Ann (Corey) Wiborg, and David, Bill, and John Bart; and his father, LaVerne (June) Thompson Sr.

Vern is preceded in death by his mother, Judy Baker; step-father, Robert Baker; and an infant brother, Duane Thompson.

Cremation care has been provided. A memorial service will be held at 6 P.M. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Paw Paw United Methodist Church, 370 Wiley Ave. in Paw Paw with Pastor Dave Holden officiating. Memorial visitation will be from 2 P.M. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Vern's name may be made to the Paw Paw and Sandwich Fire Departments Cadet Programs. Please visit www.TormanFuneralHome.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 30, 2019
