Lavina E. Lowry
1923 - 2020
Lavina (Vin) E. Lowry, 97, of Oswego passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at The Reserve in Oswego. She was born on June 9, 1923 in Cissna Park, IL, a daughter of Louis and Mary Eichelberger Eberhart. Lavina married her University of Illinois college sweetheart, Dr. Earl William Lowry in Evanston on February 15, 1947 and he preceded her in death on April 16, 2018. She was also preceded in death by seven brothers, three sisters, and one infant daughter, Barbara Lowry. She is survived by two sons, Dr. William Lowry of St. Petersburg, FL and David (Rose) Lowry of Mt. Prospect; one daughter, Mary (Dr. Scot) Player of Oswego; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Lavina was a member of Oswego Presbyterian Church and a proud life time member of P.E.O., an international women's philanthropic scholarship organization. She enjoyed her career as a hospital dietician and her active participation in the Coply Hospital Auxillary (including being president).

Vin was always gracious, kind and generous. Respected and well-liked by all who knew her. She is remembered fondly for hosting and organizing many extended family gatherings both local and at the YMCA of the Rockies.

Visitation will be held graveside on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 9:00 am-10:00 am at Pearce Cemetery in Oswego followed by a funeral service at 10am.

Arrangements are by the Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.

Please share a memory of Lavina at www.baierfuneralhome.com.


Published in Beacon News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Pearce Cemetery in Oswego
JUL
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Pearce Cemetery in Oswego
