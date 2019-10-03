|
|
Lawrence C. Hawkinson, 91, of Aurora, IL, passed away September 30, 2019. He was born May 15, 1928 in Aurora.
Visitation will be held on Friday 4-7 p.m. October 4, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Memorial services will be held at Saturday, 11 a.m. October 5, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 325 E. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60505. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to view the obituary.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 3, 2019