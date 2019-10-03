Home

The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Healy Chapel
370 Division Drive
Sugar Grove, IL
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Aurora
325 East Downer Place
Aurora, IL
Lawrence C. Hawkinson

Lawrence C. Hawkinson Obituary
Lawrence C. Hawkinson, 91, of Aurora, IL, passed away September 30, 2019. He was born May 15, 1928 in Aurora.

Visitation will be held on Friday 4-7 p.m. October 4, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Memorial services will be held at Saturday, 11 a.m. October 5, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 325 E. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60505. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to view the obituary.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 3, 2019
