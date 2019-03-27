Lawrence H. Bernstein, 84, passed away Sunday March 24, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Larry was born March 3, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY, son of Samuel and Ann (Gold) Bernstein. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. In 1960, Larry graduated from the University Wisconsin at Madison with a degree in Journalism. He was employed in the Human Resource department for 16 years at Barber-Greene and then another 16 years in the HR department at Aurora Metals Industry. Larry enjoyed traveling, reading, crossword puzzles, gardening, jogging (until he was 70) but most of all he cherished spending time with family, especially going to all his grandkids sporting events. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Karen, 5 children, Lynne (David) Sullivan, Mark Bernstein, Pam (Kevin) Bolander, Jeff (Renee) Jordan, Tim (Kim) Jordan. 12 grandchildren, Chad (Brittany) Sullivan, Paige (Tim) Roberts, Kira Bernstein, Ace Bernstein, Erik (Amber) Bolander, Kelly (Fiance' Phillip) Bolander, Katelyn (Ryan) Friel, Greg (Michele) Jordan, Molly Jordan, Alex (Nicole) Jordan, Austin Jordan, Jolie McClellan, and Jaden McClellan. 10 great grandchildren, Isaac, Simon, Adler, Sawyer, Isla, Wesley, Briar, Nathan, Jaxon and Luca. 1 sister Helen (David) Nagusky. 1 brother in law, Fred Streufert and 1 sister in law, Miriam Geighes Many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Larry is preceded in death by his parents. Family will be receiving guests on Saturday March 30, 2019 from 1pm to 4 pm at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL. 630-897-1196 Burial will be at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. For directions and guestbook, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary