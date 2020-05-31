Lawrence "Pete" Olsen, 91, of Montgomery, IL passed away on May 22, 2020. He was born April 26, 1929 in Grandville, IL to Lloyd and Edith (Bastian) Olsen. He graduated from East Aurora High School Class of 1947. He then went on to proudly serve his country in Company H 129th Infantry Division of the Army National Guard (Camp Cook, CA), from 1951 until 1954 when he was honorably discharged at the rank of Sargent. He married the love of his life, Barbara Jean Hauser, on November 10, 1951 in a candlelight ceremony at Our Savior's Lutheran Church (Aurora, IL).
He was a pipeline foreman when he retired from Geneva Construction after many years of dedicated service. He was a lifetime member of Local 150 International Union of Operating Engineers, a member of the Tiger Club, and proud member of the Lucky 50 Club, where he spent most mornings until his health began to decline.
Pete and Barb had two children: Michael Olsen and Lori (Chris) Andersen and two grandsons: Tyler and Bailey Andersen. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and his dear and loving friend Florence VanBuskirk and her family, in addition to a host of many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Barbara and siblings Lloyd Olsen Jr. and Maude Jensen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pete's name to St. Olaf Lutheran Church.
Due to current restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, Aurora, IL.
For online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in Beacon News on May 31, 2020.