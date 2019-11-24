|
|
Lawrence Ray Thomas, 87 of Montgomery, IL went home to be with the Lord on November 20, 2019. Lawrence was born September 6, 1932 in Aurora, IL to Clarence and Claudia (Stapleton) Thomas. He served his country in the Army. He worked as a painter and paper hanger until his retirement in 1997. Lawrence married the love of his life, Sue (Heffington) on December 23, 1955. Lawrence accepted Christ at a young age. He was an ordained Baptist minister and he Pastored several churches in the Fox Valley Area. Currently, he was a member of Valley Baptist Church in Oswego, IL. Lawrence loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and a member of the Lucky 50 Fishing Club of Montgomery, IL for 60 years. Most of all, Lawrence cherished his wife and family and loved spending time with them. Lawrence is survived by his wife Sue; 4 children: Michael (Tammy) Thomas of Hendersonville, NC, Marilyn Robbins of Sheridan, IL, Jeffrey (Angela) Thomas of Wilmington, IL and Scott (Rebecca) Thomas of Kilgore, TX; 7 Grandchildren;16 Great Grandchildren; 1 sister Shirley (Pete) McCoy of Booneville, MS and several nieces and nephews. Lawrence is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Claudia Thomas, brother Ronnie Thomas, sister Virginia Thomas, sister Violet and brother-in-law Arlie Keef, Sister Pearline and brother in law L.T. Kickasola, and son-in-law William Robbins. Family will be receiving guests Tuesday November 26, 2019 from 4pm till time of service at 7pm at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway, Aurora. A Graveside Service will take place Wednesday at 11am at Lincoln Memorial Park, Routes 30 and 34 in Aurora. For guestbook and directions, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 24, 2019