Lawrence S. Niels, age 91, of Oswego, IL, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. He was born November 12, 1927 in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Stanley and Elsie Kszyczkowski. Lawrence proudly served his country as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne in World War 2. He was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Oswego, IL. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching westerns, war films and football. He marveled at his good fortune to live on the Fox River, and to enjoy its beauty. He loved having his family around him, especially during the holidays when he would sit at the head of the table, smiling knowing, "All this because two people fell in love." He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years Clara nee Pasinski, children Christine Niels of Downers Grove, IL, David Niels of Oswego, IL, Geraldine "Geri" (Jody) Riddle of Aurora, IL, Kenneth Niels of Oswego, IL, grandchildren Andrew Cigler, Daniel Cigler, Luke (Beth) Niels, Shane Niels, David Niels, Jr., Alice (Todd) Froemling, Matthew "Matt" Riddle, Joseph (Fiancé Nicholette LeBlanc) Riddle and 9 great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his brothers Stanley and Edward Niels.Visitation will be on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 11:30 AM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Noon at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary