Otto A. Leden, 79, of North Aurora passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva following a courageous battle with cancer. Otto was born October 12, 1939, in Aurora the son of Otto and Anna (Schindlbeck) Leden. He was united in marriage to Shari Mann June 2, 1962 in Aurora, IL. Otto was employed by the U.S. Postal Service in Aurora as a Letter Carrier for many years. He is survived by his wife Shari Leden, a daughter Lori (Tony) Ferrell; a son Todd (Jennifer) Leden; six grandchildren, Emily, Kaylee, and Olivia Ferrell and Andrew, Alexa and Evan Leden. He is preceded in death by his parents; a son Brian Leden, and four siblings, George Leden, Dolores Gaffino, Carol Schmidt and Richard Leden. Visitation will be held 3:00 P.M. 7:00 P.M. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. following the visitation at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to Wayside Cross Ministries, to honor Craig Phillips a dear friend of Otto and Shari send to 215 East New York Street Aurora, IL 60505. For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Home, 630-879-7900, www.mossfuneral.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News from June 5 to June 6, 2019