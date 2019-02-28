Lee Edward Heise, age 82, a Yorkville, IL resident, former longtime resident of Naperville, IL, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at home, surrounded by loved ones. He was born June 2, 1936 in St. Charles IL.Lee is survived by his wife of 45 years, Pearl Heise (née Neal), his daughter, Jennifer (Bob) Springborn, grandchildren, Michael (Aynn), David (Katie), and great-grandchildren, Ayden, Ryleigh, Owen, Adalyn, and Brecken, sister, Carol Norris-Stewart, and sister-in-laws, Cheryl (Bob) Byron, Cherry Smith-Condon and Jean (Bob) Fields and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Ethel (née Bailey), his son, Kevin Heise, his brothers, Harold, Thomas, and Donald, and his first wife, Carolyn Heise-McGrath (nee Howell).Lee attended Naperville schools and graduated from Naperville Community High School in 1954. In 1954, he started as an electrician's apprentice and completed his training with IBEW Local 701 in 1958.Lee was drafted into the U.S. Army in September of 1959, completed basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, MO, and then advanced his training at Fort Knox, KY. He was deployed to Bamburg, Germany in April 1960 to the 2nd Armored Calvary Reconnaissance Unit. Lee did radio repair on tanks and armored personnel carriers and jeeps. His unit was responsible for patrolling the area between East and West Germany. His daughter, Jennifer was born May 31, 1961 in Wurzburg, Germany. He was discharged from active duty on August 31, 1961.After serving in the U.S. Army, Lee continued his employment as an electrician and raised his family in Naperville. He was a member of the Tiger Club, The Phoenix, and The Moose Club. He loved to play golf, cards, as well as fish in his spare time. He enjoyed most spending time with his great-grandchildren.The family would like to acknowledge Lee's care-givers, Divine Hospice & Palliative Care. Cheryl Byron and Pastor Michael Stoner at Trinity United Methodist Church in Yorkville.Visitation Friday, March 1, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville.Additional Visitation Saturday, March 2, 10:00-11:00 AM at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2505 Boomer Lane, Yorkville, IL 60560, (630) 553-7645.A celebration of Lee's life will follow Saturday, 11:00 AM at the church with Rev. Michael Stoner officiating. Interment: Naperville Cemetery, Naperville.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his church, Trinity United Methodist Church, 2505 Boomer Lane, Yorkville, IL 60560, (630) 553-7645, http://www.trinityum.net/For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary