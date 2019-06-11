Lee Fredrick "Bunny" Schroeder, age 82, of St. Charles, IL, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on July 1, 1936, in La Crosse, WI, the son of Fred W. and Mary L. (Erickson) Schroeder, he spent his early years in Bangor, WI. Lee was united in marriage on June 16, 1972, to Miss Kathleen Skroch, and they spent the next 46 years happily together. Lee received his bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin- Platteville. He worked as a nuclear sales engineer for several years, and then as a business broker. A gifted athlete, Lee was a high school all-conference basketball and baseball player. He was inducted into the Bangor High School Hall of Fame. An avid sports enthusiast, he was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, as well as a Wisconsin Badger football and basketball fan. He also thoroughly enjoyed history, politics, and philosophy. Lee loved to travel: he visited every state in the U.S.; he traveled to Canada and Mexico, all of Europe, and much of Asia and Central and South America. Very outgoing, he never met a stranger. Lee was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Schroeder of St. Charles, IL; his children, Lisa (Billy) Roberts of Elburn, IL and Ted (Colleen) Schroeder of Ocean City, NJ; his grandchildren, Audrey, Caroline, Emmett, and Lucy Schroeder, and Alexandra Roberts; his brothers, Fred (Nina) Schroeder of Wausau, WI; James (Berdene) Schroeder of St. Cloud, FL; and Michael Schroeder of Carlsbad, CA; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mary Schroeder, and grandson Liam Roberts.A Memorial Prayer Service will be held at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 N. Bridge St., Yorkville, IL. Friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until the Hour of Service on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Nelson Funeral Home. A Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. and then a Funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 303 16th Ave S, Bangor, WI. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Bangor, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Bangor Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 201, Bangor WI 54614, for high school senior scholarships. Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Home & Crematory, (630)553-7611 or www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary