|
|
Lee M. Smith, 73, of the Fox Valley River area passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in his home following multiple illnesses. He was born on March 8, 1945. Survivors include his wife Susan; two sons Peter (Elizabeth) and Rick (Jennifer); his sister Lorraine Brugh of Valparaiso, IN; a nephew Joshua Brugh of Seattle, WA and seven grandchildren of Geneva and St. Charles. Lee was preceded in death by his wife of 28 years, Jenny Smith, in 1994. The interment of ashes will be at Lincoln Memorial Park.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 4, 2019