Turner-Eighner Funeral Home
13160 West Route 34
Somonauk, IL 60552
(815) 498-2363
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Turner-Eighner Funeral Home
13160 West Route 34
Somonauk, IL 60552
Lee S. Legner


1953 - 2019
Lee S. Legner Obituary
Lee S. Legner, 65, of Sandwich, IL passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, IL. He was born September 7, 1953 in Sandwich, IL, the son of William and Mavis (Carr) Legner. Lee was a member of the Federated Church in Sandwich, IL. He graduated from Sandwich High School in 1971. Lee was self employed as an electrician. He was formerly employed by Sandwich School District #430, where he was head of maintenance. Lee taught building trades at IVVC in Sandwich. Lee loved to fly, go boating, and riding his motorcycle. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and his dog, Charlie.

He is survived by his daughter, Wendy (Troy) Ohlson of Somonauk, IL; four grandchildren, Austin, Clayton, Dylan, and Baylee; one sister, Linda (Gene) Shumway; one brother, Lindsay (Kathleen) Legner; two nieces, Regina (J.D.) Mello and Kimbria (Jeff) Ralls; two nephews, Tage (Lisa Ness) Shumway and Bret (Jamie) Shumway; several great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and the mother of his daughter, Robin Stacks.

Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Somonauk, IL. Burial will be private. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com

Turner-Eighner Funeral Home at 13160 Rt 34 W ~ PO Box 404 in Somonauk, IL 60552 815-498-2363
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 7, 2019
