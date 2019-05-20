It is with great sadness that we sisters, Lynn Matyas, Denise Matyas, and Diane Moreau announce the passing of our mother, Lena Matyas on May 18, 2019. Our beautiful mother's life began on December 31, 1927, born to Michael and Lena (Kuk) Bolde. She was raised in the Pigeon Hill neighborhood in Aurora, IL and attended St. Michael Romanian Catholic Church and School. She graduated from East Aurora High School in 1945. Upon graduation, she worked at the G.A.R. Soon after, she met our father, John Matyas and they were united in marriage in May 1948 at St. Michael Church. Together they worked to support our father's career as co-proprietor of the Classic Bowling Lanes in Aurora. Their love and devotion to each other were the core of our family and continued until the passing of our father in 2005. Becoming a mother to the three of us in a span of 13 months was challenging, yet she was dedicated to creating a memorable childhood for us and providing us with a solid and loving home environment, which we received and treasured. Her cooking and baking skills were well appreciated by family and friends and she enjoyed sharing her talents at the St. Michael Church bake sales. Our mother had a deep faith in God and love for her church, and she instilled this in us from an early age through her Christian examples. She was an active member of St. Michael Church, serving as President of the Ladies Auxiliary, and a faithful member of the church choir. Our mother was known for her ease in friendly conversations with others, and she maintained a kind and thoughtful demeanor throughout her life. In addition to the three of us, our mother leaves to cherish her memory, her son-in-law, Philippe Moreau; her sisters, Mary Nash and Emma Ideran as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceding her in eternal life, in addition to her parents and our father, are her sisters Ana Bolde, Madeline Onak and Lillian Zizich and her brothers and sisters-in law. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Michael Romanian Catholic Church, 609 N. Lincoln Ave., Aurora, IL 60505 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service 11:00 a.m. with Abbot Vincent Bataille, O.S. B., officiating. Interment will follow at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations in our mother's name may be made to St. Michael Romanian Catholic Church. May her memory be eternal. Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 20, 2019