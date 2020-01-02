|
Leo Arthur Bomleny, age 89, of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Kaneville Twp., IL, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, with the love and prayers of his family. Leo was born in Sheffield, IL, on May 23, 1930, to proud parents Peter B. Bomleny and Daisy M. Bomleny (Reynolds). He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Bomleny; three children: Susan (Tim) Downey, Leon (Tammy) Bomleny and Laura Bomleny; Six grandchildren: Jessica (Eric) Staponkus, Gregory Bomleny, Cody Bomleny, Jonathon Hodge, Alayna Reavley and Thomas Reavley; three great-grandchildren: Elise, Alex and Elliot Staponkus; one sister, Mildred Schlueter; many nieces, nephews and a countryside of friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Daisy Bomleny, three sisters and three brothers.
Visitation will be from 10-10:45 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 123 Countyline Rd., Maple Park, IL, with a Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Maple Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Tributes may also be left on the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 2, 2020