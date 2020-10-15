Leon Dan Ardelean, 92, of Elkhart IN, passed away on October 7, 2020 after suffering from Heart Disease. He was born and raised on Pigeon Hill in Aurora, IL October 25, 1927 to Alexander and Florence (Sheresh) Ardelean.



He served in the United State Army Air Force and Corps of Engineers 1945-1947, stationed at Sandia Base and Los Alamos, worked on the Manhattan Project.



His love of flying allowed him to attend flying school. He soloed in 1942 at Tufts-Edgecombe aviation in Elgin, IL.



Leon, a lifetime learner, mastered photography as an apprentice at Evans Photo Studio, before the advent of strobe lights, digital cameras, and color photography. He then decided printing was the way to go and learned the printing business while working at several area print plants where he received his journeyman card as a Union printer. Leon eventually made his way as a printer at the Chicago Tribune. In 1974, he embarked on another journey by taking over McEvoy Press managing the print world until his retirement in 2018.



Leon served on many boards; Kane County Board Member, District 3, Board of Trustees, Village of Shabbona, IL, Democratic Precinct Committeeman, River Valley WIB (Workforce Board), 3rd Ward Committee, Aurora Trades and Labor Assembly, and DuPage Building Trades. He also was a member of many organizations; St. George Byzantine Catholic Church, American Legion Post #84, Chicago Typographical Union, Local 16, and the Shabbona Business Association.



He was very active in his lifetime, traveling extensively, also photographing numerous candid weddings, both with film and video. He recorded many church activities at St. George Byzantine Catholic Church where he attended. His camera was ever present at countless family functions.



Leon's accomplishments were many, however, his greatest accomplishment is when he married Wilma Lynn (Soule) on February 18, 1961.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Wilma Lynn (Soule); his parents, Alexander and Florence (Sheresh) Ardelean, immigrants from Satu Mare din Crai Doroldt, Romania; a son, Dane Michael Ardelean; brothers, Alex Ardelean, Geoge J. Ardelean, and John Ardelean.



Survivors include his children, Alexander George Ardelean, Elizabeth Ann (Aldrich), Daniel Lee Ardelean, Cassandra Lynn (Smith), Marguerite Florence Ardelean; and a step-daughter, Pamela Sue George; and 17 grandchildren.



Life of the party, best joke teller ever, never met a stranger only a lifelong friend.



His final words… Farewell my friends! I go to glory!



Funeral service will be held at St. George Church, 720 Rural St. Aurora, IL 60505 on October 24, 2020 at 2pm, Father Frederick Peterson officiating. Graveside services Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd. Elwood, IL 60421.





