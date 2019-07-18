Leon Shaw, age 98, of Kaneville, passed away peacefully into the arms of his Savior, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Surrounded by the love and prayers of his family, he is finally reunited with his loving wife Lois, who has been patiently waiting to travel the Heavens, side by side.



He was born December 27, 1920 on the family farm in Kaneville Township, to proud parents, Clyde and Marcia (Humiston) Shaw.



His shadow looms large over the countryside and his loss is felt my many, but Leon left an indelible mark and will always be remembered.



He is survived by four children: Cheryl (Bill) Keller. Rollin (Sara) Shaw, Colleen Christensen and Rene (Marty DeMararis) Shaw; nine grandchildren: Kevin (Susan) Keller, Kimberly (George) Slavik, Shari (Troy) Schrader, Marcia (Kyle) McKittrick, Wayne (Liz) Shaw, Dane Christensen, Haley Christensen, Paul (Jessica) Borst and Mitchell Borst; Eleven great-grandchildren: Jade Schrader, Madison Schrader, Brynley Schrader, Kellan Schrader, Jack McKittrick, Noah McKittrick, Hayden Shaw, Nicolette Provenzano Joseph Provenzano, Gino Slavik, and Alexander Keller; many nieces, nephews and a countryside of friends.



He is preceded by his parents Clyde and Marcia Shaw, his wife Lois; one great-granddaughter, Gianna Provenzano and two siblings, Erwin Shaw and Alice May Jandt.



Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Kaneville United Methodist Church, 46W764 Main St, Kaneville,, IL 60119. A funeral service to celebrate his life will follow at 7 p.m., also at the church. Burial will follow Saturday, July 20, at 10 a.m., at Kaneville Township Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Leon's name. Checks may be made to the "Leon Shaw Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 18, 2019