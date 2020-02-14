Home

Leona M. Michels


1923 - 2020
Leona (Lee) M. Michels, born, April 26, 1923 to Raymond and Evelyn McCrady, in Waukegan, IL. She passed away Feb. 12, 2020. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and ambassador for Christ. She was married to Dr. Gerald L. Michels. They lived in Aurora until retirement in 1986. Lee is survived by Jon (Paula) in Arizona, Bob (Mary) in Arkansas, Lyn (Ted Storrer) Hawaii, Mike (Vicki) Dixon IL, Dr. Joe (Beth) Aurora, 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sisters, one brother, and one granddaughter Nicole Michels and one great grandson Clayton Michels.

Service and burial will be private at Florida National cemetery.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 14, 2020
