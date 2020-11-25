Leona R. Moeller, 94, of Yorkville, IL passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Hillside Rehab and Care Center. Leona was born in Naperville to the late John and Lillian Shimp. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church of Naperville and the Oswego Senior Center, and loved spending time with her large family.
She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Orseske of Somonauk, IL, and her grandchildren; Jennifer Marshall of Ottawa, IL; Paul (Mary) Orseske III of Mendota, IL; Rebecca (Bobby) Morton of Salem, IL; Devilyn Orseske of Somonauk, IL; Jason Bothwell of CA; and Jessica (Andrew) Keay of CA. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Paul Orseske IV of Mendota, IL; Corall Morton of Salem, IL; and Louisa Keay of CA.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vernon, her parents, two infants, and one daughter, Patricia. Her sisters, Beryl, Mabel, Irma, Margaret, Helen June, and Dorothy; and her brothers, Homer, John, and Wayne have also preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Cross Lutheran Church, 8609 IL-47, Yorkville, IL 60560, followed by burial at Naperville Cemetery.
