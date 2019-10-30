|
Leonard E. Sprinkle, age 74, of Oswego, IL passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville, IL. He was born on February 24, 1945 the son of Lester E. and Henrietta (Friedberg) Sprinkle.
Len grew up in Hinckley, IL along with his 2 brothers, and 3 sisters. During their childhood years, he and his brother Bill had great fun playing pranks on their siblings and friends.
Len's high school yearbook comments were "Wise, witty and full of fun, he's made a friend of everyone."
Unable to muster enough money for college, Len enlisted in the United States Air Force and received G.I. Bill money after discharge and worked 3 days a week while in college. He started out majoring in Engineering and found it too boring so switched and received a bachelor's degree in marketing.
Len began full time employment with Stanley Tools in 1971. Not one to jump from one employer to another, he had two employers (Stanley Tool and Alcan Aluminum) during a 46-year sales career and was named top salesman of the year a total of 14 times.
During his career with Alcan, Len expanded their international sales from 1 country to 14 countries with a ten-fold increase in sales volume and developed a new sales division: Government / Public housing. He loved training new sales people and sharing his knowledge. His travels took him all over the world and he delighted in sharing stories of the places he visited with friends and family.
Ever the consummate handyman, there wasn't anything Len did not try and fix or repair – and he was very fussy about his workmanship. He was an avid baseball player, golfer, and marksman and was a devoted father and grandfather to his two girls Missy and Mindy and 4 grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughters, Melissa D. (Jason) Test of Bloomington, IL and Melinda J. (Jeff) Snyder of Springfield, VA; his grandchildren, Tyler and Brandon Test and Carsten and Emery Snyder; his siblings, Marva Huck of New Berlin, WI, William (Carla McConnell) Sprinkle of Plano, IL, John Sprinkle of Lee, IL, and Maribeth (Michael Pate) Sprinkle of Shabbona, IL; his brother-in-law, Gene Thurow of San Tan Valley, AZ; several nieces and nephews; and his lady friend, LaDonna Lange and her family of Geneva, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Henrietta Sprinkle; his sister, Denise Thurow; and his brother-in-law, Fred Huck.
Funeral services are private.
Memorials in Leonard's name may be directed to the Leukemia Foundation, Smile Train, St Judes Hospital, or the Animal Humane Society.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 30, 2019