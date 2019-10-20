|
|
Leonard L. Stemmet, age 71 of Yorkville, IL passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL from complications of Myotonic Dystrophy. He was born on February 18, 1948 in Aurora, IL the son of John and Vera (Reckord) Stemmet.
He was a graduate of the 100th graduating class of East Aurora High School in 1966.
Leonard was united in marriage on May 13, 1967 to Sue Marie Borucki and they spent the next 52 years happily together. Together they raised two sons, Lenny and Steve. Mr. Stemmet attended St. Patrick Catholic Church in Yorkville, IL. Prior to his retirement in 2003, he was employed, for 35 years, by ComEd first as a meter reader and linemen, later as a Crew Leader. Leonard was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
He is survived by his wife Sue of 52 years, his sons, Lenny of Vancouver, WA and Steve (Megan) of Yorkville, Lenny's girls, Karina , Kaitlyn and Emma, Steve's boys, Jake, Ben and Nick. A sister, Jean (Jim) Dolan of Yorkville and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Vera Stemmet; his sister and brother-in-law, JoAnne and Hugh Shettles.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 406 Walnut Street, Yorkville, IL. Interment will follow in the St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Bristol, IL.
Friends may visit from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL.
In lieu of flowers the family requests may be made to Meals on Wheels, c/o Kendall County Senior Services Associates, 908 Game Farm Road, Yorkville, IL 60560.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 20, 2019