Leonard R. Billa, age 81, of Oswego, IL, peacefully passed away on February 19, 2020 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. He was born July 7, 1938 in Chicago, IL, the son of Isadore and Catherine Billa.
Leonard proudly served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany during his service. After his honorable discharge, Leonard worked for Western Electric, Hawthorn Works in Cicero, IL until his retirement. He was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Oswego, IL.
He is survived by his daughter Beth (Chris) Benjamin, grandsons Joshua (fiancé Kaleigh Paulsen) Benjamin, Jacob Benjamin, sister Leona Redemske, brother Ronald (Linda) Billa and many nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543. Burial with military honors will follow at Risen Lord Cemetery in Oswego, IL. Memorials may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, P.O. Box 670, Oswego, IL 60543 or the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 23, 2020