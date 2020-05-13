LeRoy J. Wagner, Sr. 87, of Oswego, IL, passed away Sunday May 10, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was born March 6, 1933 in Elgin IL to the late William A. Wagner and Elizabeth S. Luckey. LeRoy was married to the late Maria Wagner, and was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was employed by Barber-Green and Kane County Correctional Center prior to his retirement. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching and traveling first to his childrens' and then grandchildrens' sporting events. He especially enjoyed watching his Westerns and spending summer evenings on the front porch with his wife and a good cigar. LeRoy was preceded in death by his wife, his son Carl, and 12 siblings. Survivors include two children, his daughter Diane Wagner (Gerald) and LeRoy Wagner Jr (Karen) of Oswego, 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Family services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY in Oswego, IL. For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Beacon News on May 13, 2020.