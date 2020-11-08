Leroy L. McClernon, of Amboy, IL peacefully passed away with his family by his side, Friday, November 6, 2020, at his daughter's residence. He was born July 8, 1934 in Ottawa, IL the son of Harry and Margaret (Kenefick) McClernon.
Roy was raised at Mooseheart in Mooseheart, IL and served in the United States Marine Corps upon high school graduation. Roy was a retired pipefitter belonging to Local Union #319, #501, #597. He was a lifetime member of AMVETS and a member of the Oswego American Legion Post #675.
Roy is survived by his wife, Pamela McClernon; daughter, Joy (Byron) Taylor; sons, David McClernon, Doug (Julee) McClernon, Matt Chada; daughter-in-law Cindy McClernon; grandchildren, David (Cherise), Zack, Nate, Daniel, Ainslee, and Brennan; great-grandchildren, DeLaney and Harper; and brother, Bill McClernon.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Margaret McClernon; his beloved son, Daniel McClernon; 11 siblings, Leo, James, Rosemary, Milo, Ruth, Henry, Eugene, Eileen, Thomas, Joseph, and Patricia.
Private Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at St. Anne Church, Oswego. Fr. John Ouper will officiate with interment at Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 3:00pm until 5:00pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St. Aurora, IL. 60506. (630) 631-5500.
In adherence to Covid-19 pandemic protocols, non-family visitors are asked to pay their respects to the family for only a few minutes and exit the funeral home in a timely fashion. Social distancing and face masks are required for those in attendance. We appreciate your cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience.
