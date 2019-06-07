Home

Leroy Phillips Obituary
Leroy Phillips, age 78, of Aurora, IL, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville, IL. He was born October 28, 1940 in Holly Springs, MS, the son of Emmon Phillips and Florence Cooper.He is survived by his wife Maria A. Phillips of Aurora, IL, children Rose McDonald of Holly Springs, MS, Patricia Jones of Holly Springs, MS, Charles E. Guyton, Jr. of Aurora, IL, Elroy Phillips of Oswego, IL, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters Sarah (Willie) Falkner, Frances (Morris) McKinny, Elizabeth Anderson, Lovvaner Cooper, Mary L. Cooper, Arseale Cooper, brothers Harold (Minnie) Cooper, Jacob Cooper and Dennis (Geraldine) Cooper.He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Chester Dean Cooper, Isaac Cooper, Jr., Jessie Cooper.A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 1:00 PM until a funeral service at 3:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on June 7, 2019
