Leroy T. Abell
1935 - 2020
Leroy T. "Red" Abell, age 85, of Hinckley, IL passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, IL. He was born on January 9, 1935 in La Fox, IL son of Otis and Lila (Thompson) Abell.

Roy was united in marriage on February 23, 1957 to the former Rebecca Greenacre and they spent the next 63 years happily together. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Army. Roy was a longtime member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Hinckley, IL and served on various committees. He was a business partner of Abell Strever Masonry and sole proprietor of Abell Masonry. Roy was also a former volunteer on the Hinckley Fire Department and served on the board of education for the Hinckley-Big Rock School District. Roy will be remembered as a very talented musician and vocalist and sang with the Celebration Chorale in DeKalb, IL. He was an avid Mustang collector and enjoyed being a member of the AARC Car Club in Oswego, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Becky Abell of Hinckley, IL; his daughters, Ramona (James) Thomas of Lombard, IL and Sherry (David) Chapman of Round Rock, TX; his grandchildren, Sarah Chapman and Nathan Chapman; his brother, Merle "Pete" Abell of Shabbona, IL; his sister, Arlene Petschke of Hinckley, IL; several nieces and nephews; as well as a grand-dog, Phoebe.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Lila Abell; his sister, Jean Schuldt; his two brothers-in-law, Donald Schuldt and Roger Petschke; and one nephew.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 815-286-3247.


Published in Beacon News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
