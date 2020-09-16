1/
Lesile "Tooter" Roeder
1935 - 2020
Leslie "Tooter" Roeder, of Sugar Grove, passed away Saturday September 12, 2020 at Delnor Community Hospital. She was born May 7, 1935 in Sioux City, IA the daughter of the late Walter and Dorsey (Flannery) Ewald.

Visitation will be Thursday 9-10:30 a.m. September 17, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday 11:00 a.m. September 17, 2020 at Katherine Drexel Catholic Church, 8S055 Dugan Rd, Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Interment will take place at Sugar Grove Cemetery. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Beacon News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
The Healy Chapel
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Katherine Drexel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Memories & Condolences

