Leslie "Tooter" Roeder, of Sugar Grove, passed away Saturday September 12, 2020 at Delnor Community Hospital. She was born May 7, 1935 in Sioux City, IA the daughter of the late Walter and Dorsey (Flannery) Ewald.
Visitation will be Thursday 9-10:30 a.m. September 17, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday 11:00 a.m. September 17, 2020 at Katherine Drexel Catholic Church, 8S055 Dugan Rd, Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Interment will take place at Sugar Grove Cemetery. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com
