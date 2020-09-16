Sending so much love to you all. I wish we could all be together, but this pandemic has made it impossible. Mom, you were the best! I can't imagine a world without you... We will be home as soon as we can to celebrate her wonderful life and share memories. Hopefully we'll be able to hug, grieve and laugh together soon! Russ, Jordan, Sarah and I are grateful for the technology to live stream. Stroke her forehead, hold her hand and say goodbye from us all. This pandemic sucks... Love you all so very much!

Linda Goldberg

Daughter