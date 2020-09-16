Leslie "Tooter" Roeder, of Sugar Grove, died Saturday September 12, 2020 at Delnor Community Hospital. She was born May 7, 1935 in Sioux City, IA the daughter of the late Walter and Dorsey (Flannery) Ewald.
There will be no public visitation at this time. The family hopes to have a Celebration of Life at a future date. There will be a private family visitation on Thursday September 17, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554 followed by an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 8S055 Dugan Rd, Sugar Grove, IL 60554. There will be a private interment at Sugar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Katharine Drexel or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (http://www.nationalmssociety.org/
).