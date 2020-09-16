1/
Leslie "Tooter" Roeder
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Leslie "Tooter" Roeder, of Sugar Grove, died Saturday September 12, 2020 at Delnor Community Hospital. She was born May 7, 1935 in Sioux City, IA the daughter of the late Walter and Dorsey (Flannery) Ewald.

There will be no public visitation at this time. The family hopes to have a Celebration of Life at a future date. There will be a private family visitation on Thursday September 17, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554 followed by an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 8S055 Dugan Rd, Sugar Grove, IL 60554. There will be a private interment at Sugar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Katharine Drexel or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (http://www.nationalmssociety.org/).



Published in Beacon News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Service
Sugar Grove Cemetery
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Memories & Condolences

September 15, 2020
The FTD Beautiful Spirit Basket
a loved one
September 15, 2020
Alluring Elegance Bouquet
Mark Alger
September 15, 2020
I'm going to miss out conversations each time I visit. You were the most Loving and Caring Aunt, I ever had. Wally
Walter Ewald
Family
September 15, 2020


Dear Roeder family:
We are very sorry to learn of Tooter's death. I went to Blessed Sacrament School and Heelan High School in Sioux City with your mom. She was a sweetheart always. I have fond memories of Tooter's mother also.
He mom was our Brownie Leader -- brought great treats and was much fun. Jerry (also a Heelan alum) and I always enjoyed seeing Tooter and Bill at Heelan reunions.
Love and prayers to all.

Margie Connors Marley
South Bend, IN
Margaret Marley
Friend
September 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Glad to see the service will be streamed. Tooter and I were friends from high school. Will miss my yearly Christmas card. I am sure things were hard after Bill's death. May thy all be together again. Poodie Coolidge Sponder
Poodie Sponder
Friend
September 15, 2020
Linda Goldberg
September 15, 2020
Sending so much love to you all. I wish we could all be together, but this pandemic has made it impossible. Mom, you were the best! I can't imagine a world without you... We will be home as soon as we can to celebrate her wonderful life and share memories
Sending so much love to you all. I wish we could all be together, but this pandemic has made it impossible. Mom, you were the best! I can't imagine a world without you... We will be home as soon as we can to celebrate her wonderful life and share memories. Hopefully we'll be able to hug, grieve and laugh together soon! Russ, Jordan, Sarah and I are grateful for the technology to live stream. Stroke her forehead, hold her hand and say goodbye from us all. This pandemic sucks... Love you all so very much!
Linda Goldberg
Daughter
September 15, 2020
Your Mother was such a sweet wonderful person. We are so sorry for your loss. I know my Mother and Father (Dick and Johanette Jones) cherished their friendship with your parents. May they all be together again having a great time! All our sympathy, KC (Jones) & Dan Hyer
KC (Jones) Hyer
Family Friend
September 14, 2020
Going to miss calling you after I go to my cancer Dr appointment. You were the 1 St person I called. But don't worry i have cousins to tell 1st. Miss you and love you, say hi to everyone . love to all jamie
Jamie Ewald
Family
