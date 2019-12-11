|
Lester L. Bails, 80, of Aurora, passed away Sunday December 8, 2019 at his home. He was born September 29, 1939 in New Albany, MS, the son of the late Vance and Odessa (Foster) Bails.
Funeral services will be held Saturday 11:00 a.m. December 14, 2019 at New Community Baptist Church, 900 E. New York St., Aurora, IL 60505. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 11, 2019