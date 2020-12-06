Levirt Lathen, Sr. was born December 2, 1935 in Grenada, Mississippi to DeWitt and Willie Olee Lathen, the second of three boys. At an early age, his family moved to St. Louis, Missouri and settled in Robertson, Missouri. It was here, living near the airport, that Levirt developed an interest in watching planes take off and land; an experience he would later share with his children. Levirt, graduated from Washington Technical High School in St. Louis, Missouri. It was at Washington Tech where Levirt met Bertha Ivory. Their love story began in 1953 and on July 16, 1955, he and Bertha were married in St. Louis. What he loved most about Bertha is the way she truly loved her family.
With small children in tow, Levirt and Bertha moved to Aurora, Illinois in 1964. He was employed as an Operating Engineer/Journeyman at Nabisco/Kraft General Foods for 32 years. He was well-regarded, liked by everyone, and one with an almost perfect attendance during his years of service. Even as he neared retirement, Levirt was recognized for his expertise with the Kraft system, and was chosen to travel to Switzerland to undergo training on newly development equipment for the company. Levirt was a lifelong member of the Local Lodge 1202 of the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers. He never missed a union meeting. He was an extraordinary example to all of commitment, loyalty and one with a strong work ethic.
It was at Kraft where Levirt developed lifelong friendships with his co-workers and their families. He took multiple fishing and hunting trips across the upper Midwest and he was most certainly alongside Bertha on her travels to Riverboat Casinos. Levirt had a passion for working on cars and repairing just about anything without a manual or instructions. No Google, no YouTube! He owned a mechanic's workshop and remained willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. His other passion was his garden, where he tended to his fruits and vegetables and grew the largest collards in the neighborhood. He was known for picking and cleaning his vegetables and sharing them with everyone in the community. Levirt was truly a family man, a wife's husband, his brother's keeper, a child's dad, and later a grandchild's grandfather. He rarely missed an event for his children and grandchildren and traveled the road many miles to make sure his presence was felt. He made sure his children, and others, were represented. He was an amazing supporter and one awesome provider! Levirt was preceded in death by his parents, DeWitt and Willie Olee Lathen, his brother and sister-n-law Dr. Levi and Olean Lathen, Uncle Enix Knox, Aunt Princess Knox, sisters-in-law Loretta Gould and Nellie Wright, and son-in-law Jesse Blackmond. He is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Bertha (Ivory) Lathen, brother James of Aurora, sons Levirt, Jr. and Craig (Flora) of Aurora, daughters Renetta (Terry), Francine and Vanessa of Aurora, Rosalind (Darryl) of Las Vegas, Nevada, his four-legged son Peppie, fifteen grandchildren Lamar, Ashanti, Gerron, LaTasha, Twyla, Jesse, Jamal, Shaqueda, Niesa, Darius, Tony, Rashida, Lauren, Julian and Elliott, 34 great-grandchildren, a special sister-in-law Geneva Caldwell, cousin Willie and Gladys Lathen, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
The family will plan a Celebration of Life in the post-COVID era when it is safe to gather and exchange love and memories.
