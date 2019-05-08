|
Lewis Adams Jr, age 83, passed away April 30 at Symphony of Orchard Valley.Lewis was born April 03 1936 in Bessemer Alabama to the late Lewis and Annie ( De Ramus) Adams.Lewis attended Howard University in Washington DC before serving in the United States Army. After being discharged, Lewis worked for the Federal Aviation Administration until he retired in 1991.Lewis leaves to cherish his memories his wife Mildred, son Kevin, and sister Dorothy Simpkins.Services will be private at James Funeral Service.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 8, 2019