Born on September 24, 1946 in Taylorville, IL, Lila Peterson passed away at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home on February 20, 2020 at the age of 73 after a lengthy battle with COPD. Previously of Coffeen, IL and Belles Terres in Aurora, IL, Lila worked at I-80 Enterprise and as a medical records assistant for many years. Lila loved to travel, spend time with four generations of her family at weekly dinners, and steal a taste of others' food & drinks. Lila could be found hanging out by the Belles Terres pool nearly every day. Lila is survived by: her son, Raymond R. Peterson; her granddaughter, Melissa (Larry) Pennuto; her great-grandchildren, Cecilia & Janina Christman, Giovanni and Lorenzo Pennuto; her niece, Tina (Steve) Frazier; her special nieces, Lynda (Larry Chapman) Peterson and Debbie (Lee) Reynolds; and several grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, and friends. Lila was preceded in death by her second husband, Patrick Simmons (2008); her parents, Andrew & Ida Collilieux; and her brothers, Andrew, Robert, & Paul Collilieux. Lila was also preceded in death by her first husband, Ivan Peterson, who passed away just a few hours before her. Cremation rites have been accorded. The family will hold a memorial luncheon at the Pennuto residence in Joliet on March 22, 2020 from noon-4 p.m. For more information, please contact the family via email at [email protected]
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 1, 2020