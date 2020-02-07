|
Lillie Mae (Seabaugh) Owen, 103, of Aurora passed away on February 5, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on November 14, 1916 in Bollinger County, MO the daughter of George and Lousia Seabaugh. Lillie returned to Aurora after living in Fredricktown, MO for 30 years. The last 3 years she lived in Aurora at "The Neighbors Next Door" where she was well taken care of by her caregivers Becky and Bob. She was a longtime member of West Aurora Church of Christ and Church of Christ in Fredricktown, MO. Lillie was an amazing cook and enjoyed making quilts and sharing them with loved ones.
She is survived by her children; Charles (Bonita) Owen of North Aurora, IL and Pamela (Jim) Biemick of Lawrence, KS; 3 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Lee V. Owen, brothers, Tivis and Travis and sisters Virgie McCormack and Ann Staffeldt. She is also preceded by 2 children in infancy.
Family will be receiving guests on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. A reception will follow and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her honor to the Church of Christ-West Aurora. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the team at Advocate Home Health for the care that was shown to her.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 7, 2020