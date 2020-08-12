1/
Linda Del (Gruber) Nietzold
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Del Nietzold (Gruber) age 64

Born March 10th, 1956

Passed away on August 4, 2020

She is survived by her husband Craig Nietzold; Her children Amy Lenke (Eggleston), Ryan Eggleston, and Kayla Nietzold; Her siblings Nick Gruber and Dennis Gruber; Her grandchildren April, Ashley, and Arwen (Lenke). She is preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas John Gruber and Shirley Jean Gruber (Hearn).

Linda was a devoted wife, mother, and sibling. She had a warm and kind heart. She loved and was loved by many; but most of all she loved God and the Lord Jesus Christ.

She lived in Aurora, IL, for 42 years before moving to Arizona in 1996.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved