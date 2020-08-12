Linda Del Nietzold (Gruber) age 64



Born March 10th, 1956



Passed away on August 4, 2020



She is survived by her husband Craig Nietzold; Her children Amy Lenke (Eggleston), Ryan Eggleston, and Kayla Nietzold; Her siblings Nick Gruber and Dennis Gruber; Her grandchildren April, Ashley, and Arwen (Lenke). She is preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas John Gruber and Shirley Jean Gruber (Hearn).



Linda was a devoted wife, mother, and sibling. She had a warm and kind heart. She loved and was loved by many; but most of all she loved God and the Lord Jesus Christ.



She lived in Aurora, IL, for 42 years before moving to Arizona in 1996.





