Linda Kay Channell
1948 - 2020
Linda Kay Channell (nee Young) passed away May 18, 2020, in Jackson, TN, at the age of 71. She was born September 9, 1948, to Reba (nee Michael) and Alva Dale Jr. Young in Salem, IL.

Linda was raised in Aurora, IL, and married James Channell on Nov. 30, 1964. They eventually made their home in Oswego, IL, where they raised two children. The couple retired in Tennessee in 2008.

After receiving her Realtor's license, Linda worked with Century 21 Mohler Realty for several years. She earned her broker's license and opened a very successful real estate office, Channell & Team, in Oswego.

Linda is survived by her husband of 55 years, James Channell; her children, Gina Channell (Steve Wilcox) of Danville, CA, and Jeffery (Heather) Channell of Oswego, IL; her grandchildren, Zachary (Erin) Allen of Cornelius, OR, Joshua Allen of Henderson, NV, and Ashleigh Allen of Sonoma, CA; cousins Dale (Sue) Jourdan of Three Way, TN; Joyce (Bill) Pounds of Carthage, MO; and Jerry (Amanda) Jourdan of Beech Bluff, TN.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Reba Masters, in 2003.

A memorial service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Linda's name to the Salvation Army.


Published in Beacon News from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
May 27, 2020
Jim, Gina & Jeff, we were so sorry to hear about Linda. She was such a great person. Working for her was probably my most favorite job and she was definitely the best boss I ever had. We had lots of good times and memories. You and the family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jane & Steve Amy
Friend
May 26, 2020
Jeff, so sorry about the loss of your mother. You and your family our in our prayers
Ray Tobler
Coworker
