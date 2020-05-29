Linda Kay Channell (nee Young) passed away May 18, 2020, in Jackson, TN, at the age of 71. She was born September 9, 1948, to Reba (nee Michael) and Alva Dale Jr. Young in Salem, IL.



Linda was raised in Aurora, IL, and married James Channell on Nov. 30, 1964. They eventually made their home in Oswego, IL, where they raised two children. The couple retired in Tennessee in 2008.



After receiving her Realtor's license, Linda worked with Century 21 Mohler Realty for several years. She earned her broker's license and opened a very successful real estate office, Channell & Team, in Oswego.



Linda is survived by her husband of 55 years, James Channell; her children, Gina Channell (Steve Wilcox) of Danville, CA, and Jeffery (Heather) Channell of Oswego, IL; her grandchildren, Zachary (Erin) Allen of Cornelius, OR, Joshua Allen of Henderson, NV, and Ashleigh Allen of Sonoma, CA; cousins Dale (Sue) Jourdan of Three Way, TN; Joyce (Bill) Pounds of Carthage, MO; and Jerry (Amanda) Jourdan of Beech Bluff, TN.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Reba Masters, in 2003.



A memorial service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Linda's name to the Salvation Army.





