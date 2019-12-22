Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 S. Broadway
Montgomery, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 S. Broadway
Montgomery, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda McMicken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda L. McMicken


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda L. McMicken Obituary
Linda Lee McMicken, 69, passed away, Thursday December 19, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Sycamore. She was born November 5, 1950, daughter of Robert and Frances (Butler) Holmes. Linda was employed at the DuKane Company as a Parts Coordinator in the electronics division for over 20 years. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, cross stitch but most of all spending time with family and friends. Linda is survived by 2 daughters, Eve (Don) Leasher, Diana (Craig) Soling, 5 grandchildren, Serena, Craig Jr., Michael, Abigail, and Jacob. 2 great grandchildren, Emma Rose and Henry. 1 brother, John (Jeannette) Holmes, and 2 sisters, Diane Shaw and Patricia (Ray) Carlson. Family will be receiving guests Monday December 23, 2019, from 11am to time of service at 1pm at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery. For guestbook and directions visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -