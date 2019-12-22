|
|
Linda Lee McMicken, 69, passed away, Thursday December 19, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Sycamore. She was born November 5, 1950, daughter of Robert and Frances (Butler) Holmes. Linda was employed at the DuKane Company as a Parts Coordinator in the electronics division for over 20 years. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, cross stitch but most of all spending time with family and friends. Linda is survived by 2 daughters, Eve (Don) Leasher, Diana (Craig) Soling, 5 grandchildren, Serena, Craig Jr., Michael, Abigail, and Jacob. 2 great grandchildren, Emma Rose and Henry. 1 brother, John (Jeannette) Holmes, and 2 sisters, Diane Shaw and Patricia (Ray) Carlson. Family will be receiving guests Monday December 23, 2019, from 11am to time of service at 1pm at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery. For guestbook and directions visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 22, 2019