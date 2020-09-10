1/1
Linda Lou (Gombert) Todd
1939 - 2020
Linda Lou Todd, 80, of Geneva went home peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on, August 31, 2020. Visitation will be September 12th at 1:00 pm, service to follow at 2:00 pm, Village Bible Church in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

Linda was born September 25, 1939 in Chicago, IL. to Peter and Ruth Gombert. She was united in marriage to Robert Todd in the spring of 1979.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband Robert Todd, Her parents, Peter a...nd Ruth Gombert, her sister and brother-in-law Marlene (Mickie) and John Roy, her brother Peter (Bud) Gombert, and with numerous Aunts and Uncles.

Linda is survived by her sister-in-law Shirley Gombert, her six children; Dominick (Marilyn) DiBella, Lynn Dollman, Bill DiBella, Tony (Bridget) DiBella, Tina (Jon) Holley, Peter (Shelley) DiBella, and several nieces and nephews.

Sixteen grandchildren; Paige (Michael), Amber (AJ), Elicia (Brandon), Zoe, Garret, Nicci (Matt), Luke, Dominick, Ryan, Jennifer, Mike (Lauren), Doug (Kristin), Steve (Kim), Shawn (Robbie), Tyler (Brittany), and Kyle.

Sixteen great grandchildren; Brantley, Gianna, Eden, Carter, Avery, Jacob, Felix, Dominic, Ophelia, Noah, Ezra, Fiona, Isabella, Charlotte, Grayson and Lydia.

Linda belonged to Village Bible Church and loved her VBC family and all the little children that she and Bob used to teach in Sunday school! She loved getting to see them grow up and have families of their own over the past few years.

More than anything Linda loved being a mother, "g-ma" and "Gramma GG"! Watching many hockey, baseball, football, soccer and basketball games along the way, as she was their biggest fan!


Published in Beacon News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Village Bible Church
SEP
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Village Bible Church
